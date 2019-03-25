  • Homicide investigation underway after argument in Parkway Village

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are investigating a homicide in Parkway Village.

    Police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3400 block of Mediterranean around 2:00 Sunday morning.

    One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The incident stemmed from an argument, according to MPD.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

