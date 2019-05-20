  • Homicide investigation underway after body found near Memphis International Airport

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A death investigation has evolved into a homicide investigation after a gunshot wound was found on a body. 

    Police told FOX13 a body was found near the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

    The body was found near the intersection on Nellie Road and Hancock Drive. That intersection is just down the street from the airport.

    Investigators said the body was found in a field.

    Officers have not identified the victim, but they have discovered a gunshot wound on the body.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.

