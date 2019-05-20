Homicide investigation underway after body found near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A death investigation has evolved into a homicide investigation after a gunshot wound was found on a body.
Police told FOX13 a body was found near the Memphis International Airport on Tuesday around 6 p.m.
The body was found near the intersection on Nellie Road and Hancock Drive. That intersection is just down the street from the airport.
Investigators said the body was found in a field.
Officers have not identified the victim, but they have discovered a gunshot wound on the body.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
