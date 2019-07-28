Homicide investigation underway after fiery crash on Memphis road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead tonight after fiery crash in Mitchell Heights on Jackson Ave.
Memphis police are investigating the crash as a homicide.
They’ve been concentrating their investigation on the Jackson Ave. bridge near Warford St.
A FOX13 viewer sent us a video of the crash after a car with the victim inside caught fire.
According to police, two additional individuals were transported in non-critical condition.
FOX13 noticed people on the scene that possibly knew the victim. At one point, it became extremely emotional.
Authorities have identified the man killed in the crash.
No suspect information is available at this time.
