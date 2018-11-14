  • Homicide investigation underway after homeowner killed in Tunica

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    A homeowner was killed in Northern Mississippi. 

    The Tunica County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene around 10 on Tuesday night. 

    FOX13 learned the homicide took place on Sears Avenue, but details surrounding the victim or victims have not been released. 

    Officials told FOX13 it was not a home invasion. 

    Deputies said more details are expected to be released in the next hour. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

