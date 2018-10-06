Homicide investigation underway after 'suspicious death' in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A homicide investigation is underway after roads were blocked for hours in Shelby County.
Officers were initially on the scene of a 'suspicious death' in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge in southeast Shelby County.
After an investigation, this case is now considered a homicide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Doctor finds Sherra Wright is mentally stable, fit to stand trial
- 2 people shot at multiple times while driving on I-40
- Father accidentally shoots, kills 3-year-old boy on front porch of Memphis home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Detectives found a 56-year-old man stabbed to death on the scene.
One person is currently in custody in relation to the homicide. That person is currently being interviewed by detectives.
The 56-year-old victim has not been identified by the SCSO.
This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
SCSO suspicious death investigation is now considered a homicide case. A 56-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his home on Twisting Ridge. One person has been detained and is currently being interviewed by detectives.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}