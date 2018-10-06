  • Homicide investigation underway after 'suspicious death' in Shelby County

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A homicide investigation is underway after roads were blocked for hours in Shelby County.

    Officers were initially on the scene of a 'suspicious death' in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge in southeast Shelby County.

    After an investigation, this case is now considered a homicide.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Detectives found a 56-year-old man stabbed to death on the scene.

    One person is currently in custody in relation to the homicide. That person is currently being interviewed by detectives.

    The 56-year-old victim has not been identified by the SCSO.

    This is an ongoing investigation. We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories