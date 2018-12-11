Homicide investigation underway in Clarksdale

A homicide investigation is underway in Clarksdale.
According to the Coahoma County Coroner, the victim was killed Monday night on 9th Street.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 men on the run after robbing popular Midtown restaurant, trapping employees in basement
- Woman on the run after stealing from Memphis church as Sunday service ended
- Former MPD officer, man indicted for conspiring to commit multiple robberies, kidnapping
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Neighbors told FOX13 the victim was shot multiple times. But, the victim's family has not been fully notified so we are not reporting the name.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}