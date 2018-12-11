  • Homicide investigation underway in Clarksdale

    Updated:

    A homicide investigation is underway in Clarksdale. 

    According to the Coahoma County Coroner, the victim was killed Monday night on 9th Street. 

    Neighbors told FOX13 the victim was shot multiple times. But, the victim's family has not been fully notified so we are not reporting the name. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


     

