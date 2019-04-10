0 Homicides across Memphis up 48 percent so far in 2019 compared to last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Homeowners held a Neighborhood Watch conference call after learning Memphis homicides are up 48 percent this year compared to last year’s numbers.

The president of the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Association said they are adding additional SkyCop cameras in their neighborhood.

Memphis police said they have extra patrols in some of the highest crime areas.

The city’s homicides prompted Bridget Bradley to hold an emergency Neighborhood Watch conference call.

Bradley is the president of the Watchful Eye Neighborhood Association in Whitehaven.

“I have five grandkids, four granddaughters and one grandson and they’re growing up in this city. I just want them to live,” she said.

FOX13 reported recently the city is at 43 homicides, compared to 29 this time in 2018.

Memphis police are still investigating three murders that happened Saturday within a three-hour time span.

Officers said there were more than 20 aggravated assaults Sunday within 24 hours.

Some believe we’re on track have more homicides than 2016, one of the worst years on record.

“You’re really just hurting yourself when you pick up these guns because once you shoot them, you cannot take that bullet back,” Bradley stated.

Officers said it’s hard to pinpoint the root of the problem but said there are more guns on the streets, including stolen weapons.

Homeowners are addressing crime in Bradley’s neighborhood that has seen its share of homicides, home break-ins and shootouts.

Right now, they have two SkyCop cameras but they’re adding three more.

“You have more SkyCop cams going up and we’re asking that all of our neighbors get to know each other so you can watch out for each other,” Bradley explained.

The police department said in most of the cases they solved, the victims knew the suspects.

