0 Honoring the life and legacy of 1968 sanitation workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As the city prepares to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, they are also honoring the sanitation workers that brought Dr. King to Memphis.

Last year, it was announced that the roughly 30 living workers from 1968, with at least 25 years experience, would be receiving $70,000 to help supplement a retirement plan.

Monday night they were honored a different way, with a custom medallion and a special concert dedicated to their service and sacrifice.

Trending stories:

One by one the 1968 sanitation workers walked to the front to pick up their medallion.

Each was engraved with a picture of their I AM A MAN campaign. There was a little less speed in their stride than 50 years ago, but still the same amount of pride.

“I think it's great that everybody gets together and try to do the right thing for Memphis,” said Elmore Nickleberry.

Nickleberry was one of the 22 living workers that was honored.

Many of the men are well into their 80’s. Some like Robert Taliaferro are 92.

Taliaferro’s son Nick and other relatives accompanied him to the dinner.

“My father worked for the sanitation department back in 1968, and that means a lot to me, the simple reason, the struggle he had to go through to make an honest living,” said Nick Taliaferro, father was a sanitation worker.

“As a little boy, I remember from back in the 60s when they were caring the tabs on their head," said Morris Taylor, whose father was a sanitation worker for more than 40 years.

Morris Taylor was also there, but on behalf of his Dad Duke who is in the hospital.

“He wore himself out, just dealing with arthritis and stuff,” said Morris Taylor.

“When the strike took place, I can remember garbage piled up everywhere, everywhere…And they were appreciated because they didn't know how much those meant to the city."

Mayor Jim Strickland called each man an inspiration. They helped inspire change in Memphis and across the country.

“We've got a long ways to go, but we are making some progress. I'll tell you that we are really making some progress,” said Nickleberry.

Nickleberry, who is still working for the city 64 years later said he is looking forward to retirement which he plans to do at the end of the month.

“I think I'm going to retire. I've been there long enough, I think I better give it up.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.