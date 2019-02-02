0 Horn Lake alderman says city is being taken advantage of by Southaven

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A Horn Lake alderman believes city leaders need to do more to protect the their business and citizens.

He's worried Horn Lake won't get enough financially for a proposed road that leads to a Southaven development.

Alderman Charlie Roberts told FOX13 if there is no incentive, Horn Lake should just give up its charter and become part of Southaven. In his opinion, there needs to be serious financial incentive for Horn Lake to agree to the cut through road off of DeSoto Cove.

“I got a saying that I learned a long time ago, if you hit a horse in the mouth on a front end, you’ll never have trouble on the back end,” Alderman Charlie Roberts said.

The alderman is addressing the issue of a cut through road off of DeSoto Cove. It would lead to a Southaven development about 100 yards away.

He feels other Horn Lake board members want to give away too much.

“I know that some of our colleagues want to give things to Southaven and not stand firm on protecting our businesses and citizens of Horn Lake,” Roberts said.

The alderman told FOX13 he is concerned with traffic increases in the area. He believes Horn Lake was being railroaded with the idea.

If it happens, Roberts suggests Horn Lake join Southaven.

“Maybe they need to look at our charter and we should just become Southaven,” he said.

Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer told FOX13 the details between the two cities in regards to this cut through road have not been decided. He also said Southaven and Horn Lake have always worked together to benefit both cities.

