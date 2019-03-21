0 Horn Lake could issue $6 million to repair local roads

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The City of Horn Lake could issue $6 million in roadblocks to repair roads all over the city.

FOX13 was told Horn Lake has a list of 20 or more roads in the city that were the worst. They are working to get the roads repaired within the next two years.

Local Judy Donohue said the rough roads in her Holly Grove neighborhood have done damage to her car - and she's only lived here a year.

"I want to see a nice no hole road or a whole road," said Donohue.

Alderman Charlie Roberts said the bonds could be issued in 90 days with the roadwork beginning in the summer. Robert said he's heard from drivers about the road woes.

"Yes, there have been some vehicles. Potholes and craters in the road... as they say," Alderman Roberts said.

Another local, Terry Calvert, said Holly Ridge Road topped the list as the roughest road in the city. He's gotten his car realigned twice in 30 days because of the road.

"You can't go 50 feet in anyplace on it and not hit a pothole or terrible part of the road," Calvert said.

According to the City of Horn Lake, once the bonds are approved it might take up to two years to fix all of the problem roads.

