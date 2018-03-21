Horn Lake Schools increase police presence following social media posts

If your children go to Horn Lake Schools, expect to see more police outside of their schools.
According to the Director of Communication for DeSoto County Schools,
"school officials contacted the Horn Lake Police Department during the overnight hours concerning several social media posts. Even though law enforcement officials found no proven validity to any of the posts, school officials requested an increased police presence on campus today to ease concerns of parents and students. Parents were contacted by text and email."
FOX13 is working to learn more details about the post and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
