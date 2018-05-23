0 Horn Lake water unsightly but not unsafe, nationally-recognized expert says

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Town officials insist Horn Lake’s water is safe for drinking, despite growing concern from neighbors about discolored water flowing from their faucets.

Marc Edwards is a professor of civil engineering at Virginia Tech. He said Horn Lake is joined by communities across the United States, where outdated infrastructure is the cause for concern in the public water supply.

“This is our main research focus right now,” Edwards told FOX13’s Kristin Leigh via FaceTime Tuesday night. “What do we do to help these towns that can't afford to replace these old antiquated pipes?”

Horn Lake recently installed a new water pump, in an effort to improve water pressure and water services for its residents.

In the process of installing the new system, utility workers disrupted decades-old pipes below the ground, allowing rust from the pipes to leak into the water supply.

The water discoloration is caused by iron, which is found in the rust.

“These are old iron pipes,” Edwards said. “They probably should have been replaced 20 or 30 years ago. But must towns around the country can't afford to do that.”

Edwards is a nationally-recognized expert on water systems, and was among the first to raise red flags about levels of lead in Flint, Michigan.

He was careful not to compare the presence of iron in water in town’s like Horn Lake to the crisis in Flint, where there were toxic levels of bacteria and lead in the drinking water.

“Having that orange-colored water is a good sign there's iron there,” Edwards said. “After Flint some people associate it with high lead. That's actually rarely the case. it's just discolored and distasteful and stains your clothes and fixtures.”

“No one should have to pay for, nor should they have to drink discolored water with just iron in it,” Edwards added. “But it's not the same health risk (as lead).”

Unfortunately for neighbors in Horn Lake and other towns, there’s no affordable solution to the problem.

When neighbors complain to their local utility in Horn Lake, a city employee opens a nearby fire hydrant and let’s the water gush from the ground, hoping to clear the pipe that feeds the homes.

“Short of installing filters, or replacing the old rusty, main, it could be that you're going to be dealing with this problem for quite some time,” Edwards said.

“I don't like it, nor should the people in the town,” Edwards added. “Our poorest Americans are wasting their money on bottled water and filters when they really need upgraded water systems.”

