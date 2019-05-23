0 Horrific new details released in kidnapping and stabbing of 2 teens in Frayser, court records say

Court records have revealed horrific new details in the stabbing, fire and kidnapping involving two teens.

Phennix Givens, 44, is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Rape, two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and Arson.

According to Memphis police, the teens were kidnapped in Frayser are a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The suspect saw the two teens walking and asked them if they wanted to make some money. They agreed. When they were alone, he pulled out a knife., court records said.

He forced the victims to strip down. He then raped the female victim and stabbed the boy in the leg with a knife, police said.

The teen boy was forced into the attic. Once the suspect fell asleep, the female victim was able to escape and rescue the other victim from the attic.

A witness told FOX13 the girl ran inside a Save-A-Lot and told people inside they had been kidnapped-- the other teen was stabbed.

As police tended to the teens, the accused kidnapper locked himself inside a nearby home and lit it on fire.

He was still inside the home as the fire started.

"He was overcome by smoke and eventually was taken out of the structure and treated on the scene for smoke inhalation," Wayne Cooke, Memphis Fire Department's Lieutenant said.

The fire started in the living room and it spread to the roof and attic, according to Lt. Cooke.

A dog, inside the home at the time, was killed.

