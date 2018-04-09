HORRIFIC UPDATE: Dad beat son to death, hid his body in remote area: affidavit

DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Violent details have been released in the murder of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.
According to an affidavit, Joe's father, Joseph Ray Daniels, confessed to police that he beat his non-verbal, autistic son to death at their Dickson home on April 4.
Daniels told police that he "struck his son...repeatedly in the body, upper torso, head, and face with closed-fist until his son was deceased," the affidavit says.
Trending stories:
- Man fires gun inside Malco Paradiso theater
- Fight breaks out at local prison, 11 inmates transported to hospital
- TBI: Father of missing Tennessee boy killed him, hid body
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Young Joe Clyde died at his residence along Garners Creek Road. Daniels told authorities he put the kindergartner's body in the trunk of his car and "disposed" of his son's body in a remote, rural area. As of Monday morning, Joe Clyde's body still hasn't been found after authorities searched through the weekend.
Daniels called 911 to report his son missing.
Heavy search efforts got under on Wednesday and continued for three days. Hundreds of volunteers, local and state agencies assisted in the search.
The dad was arrested Saturday and charged with murder. He's being held on a $1,000,000 bond and currently on suicide watch, according to jail records.
Several vigils were organized over the weekend to remember Joe and in hopes to bring closure for the community.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}