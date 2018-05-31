Hot and humid day expected for the Mid-South

- A hot and humid Thursday ahead with ‘feel like’ temperatures near 100
- Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon
- Not much relief from the heat & humidity is expected through Saturday
- Drier air moves in Sunday dropping highs back into the 80s
- Sunday and Monday expected to stay dry and slightly cooler
- Watch the video above to see how hot we’ll be over the next few days!
