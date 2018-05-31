  • Hot and humid day expected for the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , patrick pete

    Updated:
    • A hot and humid Thursday ahead with ‘feel like’ temperatures near 100
    • Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon
    • Not much relief from the heat & humidity is expected through Saturday
    • Drier air moves in Sunday dropping highs back into the 80s
    • Sunday and Monday expected to stay dry and slightly cooler
    Watch the video above to see how hot we'll be over the next few days!

