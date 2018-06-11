  • Hot and humid day to start your week

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    • A hot and humid start to the work week with highs in the low 90s
    • ‘Feel Like’ temperatures will hit near the triple digits this afternoon
    • A front will increase rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday
    • Strong to severe storms are possible both days with gusty winds and hail possible
    •  Father’s Day weekend will host typical summertime weather.
    •  Watch the video above for a breakdown of your week’s forecast!
       

    Hot and humid day to start your week

