Hot and humid day to start your week

- A hot and humid start to the work week with highs in the low 90s
- ‘Feel Like’ temperatures will hit near the triple digits this afternoon
- A front will increase rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Strong to severe storms are possible both days with gusty winds and hail possible
- Father’s Day weekend will host typical summertime weather.
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of your week’s forecast!
