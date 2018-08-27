Hot and humid temps kick off the work week with triple digit heat index values expected

- Hot and humid days kick off the work week with triple digit heat index values expected
- Watch for heat advisories to be issued Monday and Tuesday
- Mostly dry through Tuesday with rain chances rising Wednesday
- Still tracking Thursday to be the wettest day of the work week
- Watch the video above for the latest on the hot days ahead!
