  • Hot and humid temps kick off the work week with triple digit heat index values expected

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Scott Madaus

    Updated:
    • Hot and humid days kick off the work week with triple digit heat index values expected
    • Watch for heat advisories to be issued Monday and Tuesday
    • Mostly dry through Tuesday with rain chances rising Wednesday
    • Still tracking Thursday to be the wettest day of the work week
    • Watch the video above for the latest on the hot days ahead!

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories