Hot and humid weather for Labor Day

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dorian is a category 5 hurricane moving west at 1mph devastating parts of the Bahamas
- Labor Day here in the Mid-South will be hot & humid
- Feel like temps will top out near 100 through Wednesday
- Mostly dry skies are expected through the weekend
- By Thursday a dry cold front will move through dropping temps & humidity
- Watch the video above for the latest on your holiday forecast!
