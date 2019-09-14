  • Hot and sunny weekend forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

    • The weekend will be hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s

    • The humidity will make the feel like temps reach the upper 90s

    • The above average temperatures take us through all of next week

    • Highs will range from the low to mid 90s with lows in the low 70s

    • A few isolated showers are possible today – south of Olive Branch

    • Next low rain chance arrives late in the week/weekend

    • Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories