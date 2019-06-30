Hot day expected for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It’s going to be another hot one across the Midsouth
- Highs will top out near 90 feeling like 100
- Scattered pop-ups expected after 2 pm
- Similar forecast all week with feel likes temps near 100
- The 4th of July will be hot with a chance of PM showers
- Watch the video above for a look at your holiday forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}