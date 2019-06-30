  • Hot day expected for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It’s going to be another hot one across the Midsouth
    • Highs will top out near 90 feeling like 100
    • Scattered pop-ups expected after 2 pm
    • Similar forecast all week with feel likes temps near 100
    • The 4th of July will be hot with a chance of PM showers
    • The 4th of July will be hot with a chance of PM showers
       

