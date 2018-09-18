Hot day expected for the Mid-South

- It's a warm and mostly clear start to the day
- Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably hot in the low 90s
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s, near 100 *Rain chance: 10%
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and steamy Tuesday
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- ‘Armed driver’ shot by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis
- 'I watched him float until the car sank': Woman saw man drive his car into Mississippi River
- 11 former FedEx employees, 2 former contractors indicted for stealing mail in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}