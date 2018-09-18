  • Hot day expected for the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm and mostly clear start to the day
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably hot in the low 90s
    • Feels like temps in the upper 90s, near 100 *Rain chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and steamy Tuesday

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories