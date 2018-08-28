  • Hot, humid weather returns with triple-digit heat index in Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Scott Madaus

    Updated:

     

    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 90s.
    • Feels like temps: triple digits
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and HOT Monday.

