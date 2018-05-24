  • HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
    • Temperatures are pleasant now, but the heat will return this afternoon.
    • We will rise to the upper 80s, FEELING like the low 90s.
    • Slight chance for afternoon pop ups.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Thursday.

