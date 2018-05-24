HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- Temperatures are pleasant now, but the heat will return this afternoon.
- We will rise to the upper 80s, FEELING like the low 90s.
- Slight chance for afternoon pop ups.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Thursday.
