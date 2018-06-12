Hot temps and scattered showers expected for today

- “Feel Like” temperatures will reach into the upper 90s again today
- Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon
- A level 1 risk of severe storms is in effect for all the Mid-South today
- Damaging winds, large hail, lightning and heavy rain all possible
- Wednesday will host another enhanced afternoon rain chance
- Watch the video above for the latest on this afternoon’s storm chance!
