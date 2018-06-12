  • Hot temps and scattered showers expected for today

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • “Feel Like” temperatures will reach into the upper 90s again today
    • Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon
    • A level 1 risk of severe storms is in effect for all the Mid-South today
    • Damaging winds, large hail, lightning and heavy rain all possible
    • Wednesday will host another enhanced afternoon rain chance
    •  Watch the video above for the latest on this afternoon’s storm chance!
       

