0 Hotel boom coming to Olive Branch, set to be completed in August

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - A big boom in hotels is coming to Olive Branch, with three new hotels in one large complex going in off of Highway 78.

The reason they are being built is because the other hotels in the area are above 70 percent occupancy, which is a high number.

Wedged in between Walmart and Home Depot a Full Service Hilton, a Towne Place extended Stay and a Best Western Hotel are going in.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Builders here told FOX13 the complex is being placed there to cater to all travelers.

Amber Steele works nearby.

“I feel it will be really good for the community and really good for the area. There are a lot of local businesses that will benefit,” Steele said.

One hotel is marketed for those here for business, another is for extended stay and a third for your economy travelers.

A lot of the hotels are being built in the area because there are a lot of baseball and soccer tournaments in Olive Branch and Southaven.

Brandon Bethune lives nearby.

“I think it is a boost for the economy in Olive Branch, cuz it was a small town at first and now it is becoming bigger with all the warehouses and industry,” Brandon Bethune said.

All three hotels are scheduled to be finished by August. Builders expect business to be good.

“Because you know this is a main highway, you got Lamar connected here and Alabama that way and you got major traffic here so it’s a good pit stop,” Bethune said.

There are currently two other hotels that have been approved to be built in Olive Branch, bringing the total to 5 new hotels this year.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.