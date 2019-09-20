Hotel business is booming in Olive Branch, Mississippi

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - According to Olive Branch mayor Scott Phillips, part of the hotel boom in the town has to do with sporting events. Some of it has to do with attractions like Graceland in Memphis.
But those are not the only factors.
Local leaders told FOX13 it's also because Olive Branch is a business and distribution hub. Lots of business goes on here, and so does a lot of training.
Kyle Herrington from Olive Branch told FOX13, "I believe that there is a big manufacturing hub in Olive Branch, so I can see why that would happen."
Hotel owners in the area said most hotels are staying at occupancy or at least 75% of the time. That means there's room for more hotels in the market.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
"Yeah, they seem to stay busy all the time. Especially Drury Inn and places like that," Herrington said.
Construction is also helping businesses in the area.
"There are a lot of out of town contractors coming in, so they are going to need somewhere to stay."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}