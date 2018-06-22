  • Hotel roof ripped off by severe storm in Ripley

    Severe thunderstorms did major damage across the Mid-South Thursday. 

    As storms moved along a part of Highway 51 in Ripley, hotel guests at the Days Inn were displaced after the building suffered major damage. 

    Strong winds during the storms ripped off part of the building’s roof and knocked out all of its power. 

    Crews were working to make repairs until 8:30 p.m. 

    FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with hotel management and guests about the violent storms. Their reactions and when the hotel will be up and running, on FOX13 News at 9. 

