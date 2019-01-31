0 Hotels, retail shopping and new homes part of booming development in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford Commons is a booming development on the northeast corner of Oxford. With even more development on the way, growth is expected to continue in the city.

Developer David Blackburn told FOX13 two more hotels are planned for the development – as is retail shopping and professional office space.

Taiwana Simmons has lived in Oxford all her life. She spoke with us about the planned additions.

“It is actually a good thing. I am originally from Oxford, and by seeing the growth, you know there is more money coming in,” she said.

City leaders told FOX13 the local hotels always stay around 60 percent full. They believe that indicates there is a need or ability to accommodate additional hotels.

There are always festivals in the city – along with soccer and baseball tournaments at FNC Park.

According to city leaders, there are going to be three roundabouts built in the area of Sisk Avenue and Highway 7 to help deal with the traffic and growth.

“The traffic is atrocious at times… even with the roundabouts the traffic is atrocious,” Kinda Rosser said.

In addition to the new businesses, around 1,700 new homes are planned for the Oxford Commons.

“As we grew, it seems like more people came down. It seems Oxford is more serene, and for me it’s the safeness,” Simmons said.

Developers told FOX13 the construction on the roundabouts will begin in May – just about the same time construction begins on the retail center in Oxford Commons.

