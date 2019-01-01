  • Hours into 2019, MPD investigates first homicide of the year

    Updated:

    On the first day of 2019, Memphis police are investigating the first homicide for the year. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police were called to the 3300 block of Russelwood in Raleigh around 8 a.m. on New Year's Day after a man was found shot and killed. 

    Detectives do not know when the actual shooting took place. People inside the home woke up and found him outside the house. The police were then called. 

    No information about the victim has been released. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information and the first homicide of the year and will bring you the latest information on FOX13 New at 5 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories