House catches fire in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis firefighters are investigating a house fire in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the flames broke out around 5 a.m. on the 3200 block of Scotland.
One house in the area caught on fire. At the second home, an outlet caught fire and burned some curtains. It was caused by a power surge.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the fires and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}