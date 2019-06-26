  • House catches fire in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis firefighters are investigating a house fire in Memphis. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, the flames broke out around 5 a.m. on the 3200 block of Scotland. 

    One house in the area caught on fire. At the second home, an outlet caught fire and burned some curtains. It was caused by a power surge. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the fires and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

     

