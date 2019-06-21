House catches on fire in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County and Memphis Fire department battled an early morning house fire.
The home is located on the 6600 block of Walter Forest Cove in Southeast Shelby County
Shelby County is the lead department on the fire and MFD is assisting.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
