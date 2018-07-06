0 House fire fueled by bottle rocket tears through home, kills dog

A Memphis man is without a home and without his dog after a fireworks mishap.

A bottle rocket flew through his house Wednesday night and set the house on fire.

Nine fish from an aquarium were all Jeffrey Thomas and his brother, Edward Thomas, were able to save from their childhood home.

“It’s tragic to be honest because this house has been in our family for two generations,” Edward Thomas said. “It’s the first place I lived in Memphis.”

It’s the only Memphis home both brothers have ever known.

Fire officials said a bottle rocket crashed through a window and flew into his North Memphis home on North Main Street.

Jeffrey Thomas was sitting on the sofa watching TV when the firework landed on the rug by his feet, his brother said.

“When people are using illegal fireworks and are not trained, and they don’t know what they’re doing, this is what happens,” Thomas said.

The firework initially did not cause any sparks in the home.

Thomas went outside to see what was happening on the street he and his brother used to hang out on years ago.

“I was a kid, I used to play on this block,” Edward Thomas said. “I’d run up and down the streets.

Everyone knew us. So, to see it like this it’s really difficult not to break down and cry.”

Minutes later, Jeffrey Thomas turned around to see his house on fire and his dog ‘Sugar’ dead from smoke inhalation.

“The house can be rebuilt, all the interior can be gutted,” Edward Thomas said. “We can replace all of that. We can replace everything, but we can’t replace my brother.”

Although charred debris fills their childhood home, the brothers will take with them a lifetime of memories and nine fish for a new aquarium.

