House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by

A Memphis family is lucky to be alive after their home was sprayed with nearly 100 bullets.
The shots rang out around 2 a.m. on July 5. A woman who lives inside the house, on the 1000 block of Alice Avenue, told FOX13 a Fourth of July party had just ended when they started hearing what they thought was fireworks.
Related Headlines
Trending stories:
- Police: Girlfriend calls boyfriend to see if he's home, shoots up house with brother, cousin
- 3 killed in less 24 hours across Memphis
- Defense lawyer: Prosecutor tried to coach false testimony in Jessica Chambers case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
They quickly realized someone was unloading a weapon at their home and cars.
There were children as young as two when the drive-by occurred.
FOX13 has a crew at the house and will bring you the latest information on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}