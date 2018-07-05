  • House sprayed with 100 bullets in Memphis drive-by

    A Memphis family is lucky to be alive after their home was sprayed with nearly 100 bullets. 

    The shots rang out around 2 a.m. on July 5. A woman who lives inside the house, on the 1000 block of Alice Avenue, told FOX13 a Fourth of July party had just ended when they started hearing what they thought was fireworks.

    They quickly realized someone was unloading a weapon at their home and cars. 

    There were children as young as two when the drive-by occurred. 

