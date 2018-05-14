Houston High choir director accused of touching students fired

The Director of the Houston High School choir has been fired following an internal investigation.
William Rayburn was suspended without pay on April 11, however, he was fired from Germantown School District on May 14. The vote was unanimous.
According to the German Municap School District, "The Germantown Board of Education at its May 14, 2018 meeting has entertained written Charges made by Jason Manuel, Germantown School District Director of Schools, against Dr. William Price Rayburn, a tenured teacher in the Germantown Municipal School District, and the Board find that the Charges individually and/or collectively are of such nature as to warrant the dismissal of Dr. William Price Rayburn as a tenured teacher."
Germantown schools listed examples of his conduct that warranted the firing.
Those included, "Dr. Rayburn kissed students on the head and forehead."
"On Multiple occasions, Dr. Rayburn disrespected Houston High School, parents, students, and employees by yelling." And he also, "engaged in inappropriate touching of students." Among several other complaints.
