Houston High School principal stepping down

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn - The Houston High School principal in Germantown, Tennessee has stepped down.

    According to a letter sent to parents, Principal Kyle Cherry has resigned.

    Assistant Principal Rob Taylor will be acting as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.

    Kyle Cherry release the following statement, 

    "The overwhelming stress and pressure of this position has taken a tremendous toll on me as a person, as a father, as a husband, as a family member, and as a friend and I now need to practice what I preach and put family first." 

    According to the Germantown Municipal Schools website, Kyle Cherry has been with Houston High School since March 2009.

    We are still waiting for a statement from Germantown Municipal Schools. 

