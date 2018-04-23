Houston High School principal stepping down

GERMANTOWN, Tenn - The Houston High School principal in Germantown, Tennessee has stepped down.
RELATED: Investigators address threats made at Houston Middle School
According to a letter sent to parents, Principal Kyle Cherry has resigned.
Assistant Principal Rob Taylor will be acting as Interim Principal for the remainder of the school year.
Kyle Cherry release the following statement,
"The overwhelming stress and pressure of this position has taken a tremendous toll on me as a person, as a father, as a husband, as a family member, and as a friend and I now need to practice what I preach and put family first."
According to the Germantown Municipal Schools website, Kyle Cherry has been with Houston High School since March 2009.
We are still waiting for a statement from Germantown Municipal Schools.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation on-air and online once additional information is available.
Trending stories:
- Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
- Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for the Waffle House murderer
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}