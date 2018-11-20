  • How a Memphis pharmacist is changing lives and saving patients hundreds in medication

    By: Darrell Greene

    Updated:

    If you are taking prescription medication, chances are you are paying more for the drug this month than you did 10 years ago.

    It’s a fact. Prices for the most popular brands of drugs have risen by more than 200 percent – and in some cases much more – since 2008.

    READ MORE FOX13 INVESTIGATES STORIES

    For people, there are often hard decisions to make.

    "Do I pay my medicines, or do I pay my rent?” one woman asked FOX13.

    The reasons for price hikes are varied. The arguments over how to cut the prices are all over the board.

    Trending stories:

    FOX13’s Darrell Green found the only pharmacist in the nation able to drastically cut costs and save you money – and he lives in Memphis.

    “It sounds too good to be true,” one patient told FOX13.

    But in that patient’s case, a three-month supply that would cost about $600 was instead $101.

    In other cases, the savings are even more drastic.

    “A really good example of that is Chlopedigril – which is generic for Plavix, which is one of the most commonly prescribed blood thinners in the country right now,” the pharmacy owner told FOX13. “30 of these at a regular pharmacy around town will run you anywhere from $50-250. The cost on these?

    What we sold them for is less than $1.50."

    The pharmacy’s secret to saving hundreds of dollars on the medications you need – and how you can get involved in the program – tonight on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories