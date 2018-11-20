0 How a Memphis pharmacist is changing lives and saving patients hundreds in medication

If you are taking prescription medication, chances are you are paying more for the drug this month than you did 10 years ago.

It’s a fact. Prices for the most popular brands of drugs have risen by more than 200 percent – and in some cases much more – since 2008.

For people, there are often hard decisions to make.

"Do I pay my medicines, or do I pay my rent?” one woman asked FOX13.

The reasons for price hikes are varied. The arguments over how to cut the prices are all over the board.

FOX13’s Darrell Green found the only pharmacist in the nation able to drastically cut costs and save you money – and he lives in Memphis.

“It sounds too good to be true,” one patient told FOX13.

But in that patient’s case, a three-month supply that would cost about $600 was instead $101.

In other cases, the savings are even more drastic.

“A really good example of that is Chlopedigril – which is generic for Plavix, which is one of the most commonly prescribed blood thinners in the country right now,” the pharmacy owner told FOX13. “30 of these at a regular pharmacy around town will run you anywhere from $50-250. The cost on these?

What we sold them for is less than $1.50."

The pharmacy’s secret to saving hundreds of dollars on the medications you need – and how you can get involved in the program – tonight on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.

