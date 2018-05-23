0 How dangerous is Spottswood Avenue?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kerwin Lockett lives on Spottswood and said, “Let's just say on a scale of 1-10, you're probably looking at about an 8.”

Lockett had to put up metal poles to protect his property after the third crash happened in his yard in the last 5 years.

Lockett lives across the street from the crash that killed a 9-year-old girl on Sunday.

He was the first on the scene and helped pull her two siblings out of the car adding, “I think then the mother come more conscious, I have 3 children and that's when we said there's another child in the vehicle.”

In October of last year, a 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by a driver just blocks down the street.

Since then, Lockett has tried to get speed bumps installed.

He says the city denied it claiming emergency vehicles must be able to easily pass through adding “I thought then, at this point I need to do something a little bit different.”

So now Lockett is going door to door to get signatures on a petition.

He says if speed bumps are not an option, a 4-way stop sign or traffic light, to slow drivers down, can save lives.

“But to lose somebody when they were at your hands that's whoooh, that's enough within itself to make you want to do something.”

So how dangerous is Spottswood Avenue? Dangerous enough for Lockett to put hope in petitions and signatures can one day stop the crashes and deaths.

