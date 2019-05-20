How highly organized criminals are targeting retailers and costing you money

Organized retail crimes are becoming a full-time job for criminals. That practice is costing you, the consumer, and investigators believe social media makes it increasingly easy for the thieves to make a profit.
Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Kohls, Dillard’s, Family Dollar and Gordmans have more in common than weekly sales. Many stores are being hit by organized retail crimes, specifically the “snatch and grab.”
If you’ve ever finished shopping and noticed a car speeding away as you were leaving, you may have witnessed the getaway from a crime.
Investigators told FOX13 the criminals already know what they are going to take before stepping foot inside the store. Once the grab the items, they are out the store within minutes.
Items like power tools are being targeted, but so are other household items like detergent and formula.
The problem is so prevalent that stores hired special investigators to track the criminals.
John Goodman is an organized retail crime investigator for Home Depot. On average, he works about eight to 15 cases a week in parts of the southeast region.
“It’s a full-blow operation,” Goodman explained. “Boosters…thieves…to go into our stores. Not just our stores, but all retailers.”
We asked who is committing the crimes, and experts told us it is the same people committing violent crimes in neighborhoods.
The scheme that has these highly organized criminals in and out of stores within minutes and how you are paying the price, tonight on FOX13 News at 9.
