How many employees make $15 or more an hour at Memphis' 25 largest employers?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new study by a local nonprofit reporting project reveals how Memphis' 25 largest employers are paying their employees.
The group "MLK50: Justice Through Journalism" surveyed the 25 largest companies and government employees with a variety of questions, mainly, how many employees make $15 or more an hour.
According to the report, "half of those 25 companies, which combined employ more than 160,000 workers, didn’t respond to the questions. A third refused to reply to the survey at all."
According to the report, the employers that did respond showed signs of progress since Dr. King was assassinated while advocating for the workers in Memphis.
The City of Memphis said 85% of city employees make more than $15 an hour.
Shelby County Schools paid 83% $15 or more, and recently announced they are increasing all their employees to that number.
Shelby County Government pays 97% more than $15.
International Paper pays 100% more than $15 an hour.
UT Health Science Center pays 91% more than $15 an hour, while Regional One Health is at 81%. Saint Francis Health Care pays 88% more than $15, which some experts say is the living wage in 2018.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 9:30, Zach Crenshaw speaks with the reporter who did the study about what Dr. King would think today and Mayor Jim Strickland about what the city is doing to increase wages.
