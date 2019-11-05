How Memphis tornado victims can get help, hundreds homeless after severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Countless people in the Memphis area are looking for help after a tornado displaced residents.
More than 350 tenants in the Cottonwood Apartments and many others in the Parkway Village area are homeless after the severe storm ripped the neighborhood a part.
Now, help is available for those that survived the storm.
Residents impacted by the storm should call 901-222-6700 to start the process of requesting assistance. Victims should get a phone call within 24-48 hours with the next steps.
People are also encouraged to give more than one contact number.
Latino victims are encouraged to contact Latino Memphis for help at 901-366-5882.
