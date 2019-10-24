0 How MPD plans to stop interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is taking action after another interstate shooting.

According to the FOX13 archives, there have been 38 total interstate shootings that we've tracked.

This comes after Tennessee Highway Patrol's "Operation Grizzly Bear which aimed to curb interstate shootings.

Although interstates are technically Tennessee Highway Patrol's responsibility, the Memphis Police Department stepped its game up to help halt the violence.

Operation Safe Travel kicked off July 15 and is still in full swing.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 there are still aggressive drivers on the interstate, so there's no plan to curb that initiative anytime soon.

"There are officers who are being dedicated to the interstate. We've had to use overtime. Pay officers to man the interstate... since the inception of Operation Safe Travel, we've had over 73000 stops," said Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee.

Since July 15th, Memphis Police have recovered 30 weapons, made 1,470 interstate arrests, and issued nearly 47-thousand interstate citations.

That's just on the interstate, and Director Michael Rallings previously told FOX13 that was never a part of the staffing plan.

"When we talk about staffing our precincts, today we're covering interstates, which was not in the original plan," said Rallings.

Regardless, all these months later, there are no plans to slow down.

"There are still people driving aggressive on the interstate, we had one yesterday,"said Brownlee.

The most recent incident happened on Wednesday around 2:30 at i-240 and Walnut Grove.

According to the police report narrative, the victim told police she thought she may have accidentally cut off Dodge Charger, which led to 10 shots being fired inside her Nissan Altima.

Brownlee told FOX13, "you want to not engage whoever is trying to bring you harm. If you need to pull off to a safe location do that but its also good if you can get as much information as you can, a good description of the vehicle, tag number, person involved, hair type, shirt color, anything."

According to Brownlee, t's one thing to have a gun in your car if you have a valid carry license and have been trained, but those who haven't could pose a threat by keeping firearms inside the vehicle.

