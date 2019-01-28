  • How roads in northern Mississippi are being prepped for winter weather

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - North Mississippi is bracing for winter weather. In some areas, road crews began preparing for the possibility of freezing precipitation as early as Sunday. 

    FOX13’s Tom Dees visited the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Batesville Monday morning. He watched as crews mixed up loads of salt with water to create large batches of brine.

    The brine was loaded into trucks and sprayed on interstates and state highways to help keep frozen precipitation from sticking. 

    Alvin Dean lives in Oxford. He told FOX13 drivers in the area have issues once roads become snowy and icy. 

    “They don’t drive too good in it around here,” he explained. “They are not used to it around here.”
    MDOT told FOX13 they will be done pretreating the roadways with brine today, and then they will be out monitoring the roadways tonight.

    In DeSoto County, the county roads department said they will hit bridges, overpasses and four way stops first – when frozen precipitation begins to fall. They will use a mixture of rock and salt to help things melt and create traction.

    MDOT told FOX13 they will also be using salt, sand and slag on roadways. They explained the brine helps, but it will not completely stop things from freezing.

