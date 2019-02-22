How to apply for the 2019 County Commissioner's Summer Youth Program

Any high school student who is looking for a summer job, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners might have exactly that they are looking for.
The 2019 County Commissioner’s Summer Youth Program has been announced.
The purpose is to "develop constructive work habits, positive attitudes and valuable job skills."
According to the Shelby County website,
"Each student will adhere to the established work schedule and perform effectively the work assigned to them. The students will be assigned a mentor and will receive developmental workshop training during the program. Each student will receive $8.00 per hour at 37.5 hours per week."
To be eligible for the program you must live in Shelby County, Tennessee and must be 16 years of age by June 1, 2019 and currently enrolled in school.
For a full list of requirements and how to apply, CLICK HERE
