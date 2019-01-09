How to apply for unemployment, furlough status in the Mid-South

Mid-South families are finding smart, bold ways to cope with the government shutdown.
Three things based in part on a letter from local and national union representatives to members can help you through the tumultuous times.
First, file for unemployment.
In Tennessee, members are told to go online to www.tn.gov and follow the links to unemployment benefits. If you live in surrounding states click here.
Second, don’t spend your unemployment check as if it is an extra check because the letter also tells members that if they eventually get their furlough paychecks, they have to pay the unemployment benefits back.
Finally, ask creditors for a furlough on your bills.
One union member said they got a break from paying a car loan while they weren’t getting paid.
Have a letter ready that proves you are a furloughed worker.
For more on how to apply for unemployment benefits in your state, click here.
