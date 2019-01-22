How to apply for utility assistance program

Families struggling to pay their utility bill might qualify for a new grant to help.
The program called the 'Keep the Lights On' is making millions of dollars available to families.
“It is far too easy for a family to fall behind on their utility bill,” says Mayor Lee Harris. “The aim of this program is to alleviate the stress on families of keeping their homes lit and heated before they receive a cut-off notice.”
“It is a misconception that you have to have a cut-off notice to receive some financial aid with your power bill,” says Dorcas Young Griffin, Director of Community Services. “We hope to get the word out that your lights can still be on to apply for the Keep the Lights on Program.”
“It is a challenge for people as they struggle to provide food for their families and pay the bills,” says Commissioner Reginald Milton. “It makes a huge impact for people to receive some assistance to provide for their children and maintain their homes.”
For Shelby County residents to qualify for the program they must complete an application and be living at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. For example, the income for a family of four would need to be $37,650 or lower. To schedule an appointment, the hotline is open every Monday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The number is 901.222.4299.
