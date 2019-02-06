How to apply to grow industrial hemp in Tennessee

If you are a resident of Tennessee, and you are interested in growing industrial hemp in 2019, you must apply for a license – and you don’t have much time.
The deadline to apply for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture industrial hemp grower license is 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
According to a release from the TDA, you must be licensed in Tennessee through this program to grow industrial hemp for commercial purposes.
While the 2018 Farm Bill removed industrial hemp from the list of federal controlled substances, it remains illegal to grow hemp without a license through an approved state program.
State officials said Tennessee producers applying to grow hemp are encouraged to thoroughly plan their markets, finances, and production methods. Tools to assist with that planning can be found HERE.
Applicants wishing to participate in the program must submit an application, license fees, and required documentation, including a signed memorandum of understanding.
“TDA has received more than 1,000 grower applications to cultivate up to 4,251 acres of industrial hemp,” the release said. “In 2018, TDA approved 226 industrial hemp applications from producers who were licensed to cultivate up to 4,767 acres.”
You will find the industrial hemp grower application and more information about Tennessee’s hemp program HERE.
