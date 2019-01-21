How to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK in Memphis today

The Civil Right's Museum is holding a day-long celebration to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
"Drawing on his message of hope and unity, the museum celebrates Dr. King’s love through empathy and humanity. In the spirit of service, the Museum will hold its annual Mid-South Food Bank Drive and Lifeblood Drive. Free admission with canned good donations or blood donation. Made possible by FedEx. Activities include daylong performances, youth-centered entertainment, a Healthy Community Pavilion and the museum experience," The Civil Right's Museum website said.
The Free admission was made possible by shipping giant FedEx.
FREE ADMISSION OPTIONS
- Guests with canned good donation to King Day Food Drive receive free admission. Donations benefit Mid-South Food Bank to help feed families in the Mid-South.
- Guests receive TWO free museum visits for four people by donating to the blood drive benefitting Vitalant (formerly Lifeblood). A donation allows the donor & 3 guests free King Day admission PLUS additional free admission any day in 2019
