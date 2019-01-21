How to celebrate the life and legacy of MLK today in Memphis

The Civil Right's Museum held a day-long celebration to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Events started at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.
The Civil Rights Museum explained on their website --
"Drawing on his message of hope and unity, the museum celebrates Dr. King’s love through empathy and humanity. In the spirit of service, the Museum will hold its annual Mid-South Food Bank Drive and Lifeblood Drive. Free admission with canned good donations or blood donation. Made possible by FedEx. Activities include daylong performances, youth-centered entertainment, a Healthy Community Pavilion and the museum experience."
FREE ADMISSION OPTIONS
- Guests with canned good donation to King Day Food Drive receive free admission. Donations benefit Mid-South Food Bank to help feed families in the Mid-South.
- Guests receive TWO free museum visits for four people by donating to the blood drive benefitting Vitalant (formerly Lifeblood). A donation allows the donor & 3 guests free King Day admission PLUS additional free admission any day in 2019
Free admission was made possible by shipping giant FedEx. FOX13 spoke to mom Shonda Bryant, who said she was excited to bring her kids to the museum.
“I just wanted to teach them about their history and where we came from,” she said.
Bryant was also glad they had the option to bring food for the food bank.
“I thought it was a good event to come to because we can help donate food to the homeless, and that’s a big part of our ministry,” Bryant said.
