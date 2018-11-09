How to check if you car has been recalled

Millions of cars are under recall and are still on the road, according to the Consumer Federation of America.
A new search tool lets you enter a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out if your vehicle has not been repaired after a safety recall within in the last 15 years.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has created a web page dedicated to this information.
You can also search via vehicle types, car seats, tires, equipment, keywords (complaints only), and an ID number.
Click here, for more information on keeping your vehicle safe.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Regional One employee fired after wearing controversial shirt to voting poll in Mississippi
- Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside of Mid-South apartments
- Local band parents fight students after learning child couldn’t play during Friday night game
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}