    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Around 35,000 people lost power following severe storms across the Mid-South over the weekend. 

    And there are still over 1,000 people without power in Memphis. 

    Days without power has caused many people to lose, or have to throw out, food. 

    Many who are on food stamps are wondering if they will be able to replace what was lost over the past three days.

    According to the Tennessee Department of Human Services, the service has received numerous calls from people asking about replacement SNAP Benefits. 

    Luckily, TDHS said Shelby County residents who lost power may be eligible for replacement benefits. 

    To be eligible for the replacement benefits, the household must: 

    • Be current SNAP recipients
    • Have been without power for 12 hours 
    • Or have experienced other household misfortunes that have caused the loss of food

    In addition, an affidavit must be signed as part of the replacement process and provided to the Shelby County Department of Human Services. 

    Their address is 2003 Corporate Avenue, Memphis, TN 38132 – with office hours from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

    Recipients must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of experiencing food loss. 

    Once approved, replacement benefits are issued using their existing EBT card. 

    For additional information, call the Family Assistance Service Center at 1-888-311-4287. 

    Shelby County residents who are not enrolled in the SNAP program are not eligible to receive SNAP replacement benefits due to loss of power. 

